Jan 21 Memory chipmaker SanDisk Corp
forecast current-quarter and full-year 2015 revenue well below
Wall Street expectations, saying it would be unable to meet
demand for flash memory storage chips until the mid-year, due to
lean inventory levels.
Shares of the company, which supplies memory chips for Apple
Inc's iPhones, fell about 8 percent to $74.05 in after
market trading.
The company forecast first-quarter revenue of between $1.40
billion and $1.45 billion on a post-earnings conference call on
Wednesday. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.60 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)