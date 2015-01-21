Jan 21 Memory chipmaker SanDisk Corp forecast current-quarter and full-year 2015 revenue well below Wall Street expectations, saying it would be unable to meet demand for flash memory storage chips until the mid-year, due to lean inventory levels.

Shares of the company, which supplies memory chips for Apple Inc's iPhones, fell about 8 percent to $74.05 in after market trading.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue of between $1.40 billion and $1.45 billion on a post-earnings conference call on Wednesday. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)