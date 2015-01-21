(Adds details from conference call, background)
By Lehar Maan and Sai Sachin R
Jan 21 Memory chipmaker SanDisk Corp
forecast current-quarter and full-year 2015 revenue well below
Wall Street expectations, saying it would be unable to meet
demand for flash memory storage chips until mid-year due to lean
inventory levels.
Shares of the company, which supplies memory chips for Apple
Inc's iPhones, fell about 8 percent to $74.05 in after
market trading.
The company forecast first-quarter revenue of between $1.40
billion and $1.45 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of
$1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SanDisk, which is struggling to meet demand for new NAND
memory chips, widely used in smartphones, cameras and other
mobile devices, expects revenue to fall in the first and second
quarters, compared with a year ago, as it works to ramp up
inventory levels.
Lean inventory levels and unplanned maintenance at its chip
foundry resulted in weak supply of NAND chips in the
fourth-quarter, the company said on a conference call on
Wednesday.
SanDisk's failure to add production capacity in the past two
years has led to the weaker-than-expected forecast, Pacific
Crest Securities analyst Monika Garg said.
The company said it expects to return to year-on-year growth
in the second half of 2015, helped by a ramp up in production of
memory chips and market share gains in its solid state drive
(SSD) business.
The company's fourth-quarter results came in modestly ahead
of the average analyst expectation, helped by strong growth in
the SSD business.
SanDisk's net income fell to $201.9 million, or 86 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 28, from $337.8 million, or
$1.45 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.30 per share.
Revenue rose less than 1 percent to $1.74 billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of $1.28 per share and
revenue of $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SanDisk also said its board had increased the company's
share repurchase program by $2.50 billion.
(Editing by Simon Jennings)