Nov 6 London-based Sanditon Asset Management said it appointed Guy Hill senior investment director.

Hill joined this week from Helvea, where he headed the Swiss equities team in London, Sanditon said in a statement.

He will work with Chris Rice in the European investment team.

Hill's former employers include Swiss Bank Corp and Montagu Loebl Stanley.