Nov 24 Sandnes Sparebank :

* Says SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA proposes an offer and an invitation to discussions on a merger with Sandnes Sparebank

* Says deal has been signed subject to approval by Sandnes Sparebank's Board Of Trustees on Nov. 26

* Says there is no guarantee that negotiations will be initiated or that a merger is possible to implement