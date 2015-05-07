(Adds bylines, background additional detail)
By Anna Driver and Joshua Schneyer
HOUSTON May 7 SandRidge Energy Inc is
the target of federal grand jury probe concerning violations of
antitrust law related to the leasing of oil and gas properties,
the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company said the transactions
subject to the government's inquiry date from 2012 and prior
years, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
"We are taking the matter very seriously and continue to
work with the DOJ in the course of the investigation, however
we will not comment beyond our disclosures," said Jeff Wilson,
vice president of government and public affairs at SandRidge.
SandRidge was told April 7 by the U.S. Department of Justice
it is a target of an Oklahoma grand jury, the filing said.
SandRidge's former chief executive officer Tom Ward was
ousted by the company's board in January 2013 after the
company's biggest investors alleged governance lapses and
strategic missteps.
Aubrey McClendon, who co-founded Chesapeake Energy with Ward
in 1989, is also under investigation by the DOJ for potential
violations related to leasing oil and gas properties, according
to a regulatory filing last month from a McClendon-affiliated
firm.
McClendon, now CEO of American Energy Partners, did not
immediately respond to emailed questions seeking comment on
whether he is subject to any grand jury investigation. Ward did
not respond to a message requesting comment left at his
Oklahoma-based oil and gas firm.
Chesapeake also previously disclosed it is cooperating with
a government probe into possible antitrust violations.
It is not clear if the investigations are related and a
spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice declined to
comment. A representative for Chesapeake did not immediately
respond to a call for comment.
The DOJ said in 2012 it was investigating potential
antitrust violations related to oil and gas land leasing. Among
the companies subject to the probe were Chesapeake and Canada's
Encana Corp..
The two had been involved in land leasing in Michigan in
2010 and Reuters reported they had communicated with each other
on ways to suppress land lease prices in the state during a
leasing boom (reut.rs/1ieHE8D).
Both companies denied wrongdoing and were told last year the
DOJ had ended its probe into their leasing activities in
Michigan.
Although the DOJ closed its investigation in Michigan, its
antitrust division said last year the investigation was
continuing in other regions, without citing which companies
remained subject to the probe.
