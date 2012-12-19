BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
* Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
Dec 19 SandRidge Energy Inc said it will sell its Permian Basin properties in Texas to privately held oil and gas company Sheridan Production Partners for $2.6 billion.
Last month, SandRidge had said it was exploring the sale of these assets.
"This (cash from sale) will also allow us to fund development of our acreage position as well as future opportunities in the highly scalable, high return Mississippian Play," the Oklahoma City-based company said in a statement.
* Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Energy infrastructure firms Enbridge Inc and Spectra Energy Corp have agreed to settle charges their merger would hurt competition in the market for gas pipeline transportation in three areas off the Louisiana coast, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.