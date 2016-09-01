By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Sept 1 A group of SandRidge Energy Inc
shareholders are accusing the oil and gas producer of
grossly understating its value, threatening to derail a
prepackaged bankruptcy agreement with its lenders.
The shareholder's court filing late on Wednesday comes
before a hearing next week, when the company will ask a judge to
approve the Oklahoma City company's reorganization plan.
Shareholders are hoping to prove SandRidge may be the rare
bankruptcy where a company's assets are valuable enough to repay
creditors and have money left over for stockholders, according
to their filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.
SandRidge filed the prepackaged bankruptcy pact in May to
restructure roughly $4 billion of debt, joining a long list of
oil-and-gas producers hit by a deep crash in U.S. energy prices.
The company's financial adviser, Houlihan Lokey, estimated
the reorganized company's enterprise value, generally a measure
of market capitalization plus debt minus cash, at $1.0 billion
to $1.3 billion. The shareholders said an analysis by energy
consultant SSR put the value at almost three times that amount.
Neither SandRidge, which was founded in 2006 by former
Chesapeake Energy Corp executive Tom Ward, nor Houlihan
Lokey immediately responded to requests for comment.
SSR could not provide a full report on its evaluation
because it was running against an Aug. 31 deadline with
insufficient information from SandRidge, the shareholders said.
SandRidge had estimated its assets were worth $7 billion as
of March 31, according to its Chapter 11 filing in May.
In a court filing, shareholder Sunil Gupta said he was aware
of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation of a
former SandRidge employee who was fired for protesting the
company's improper reporting of its reserve values. Gupta said
he tracked down the SandRidge whistleblower, a former director
of reservoir engineering, and shareholders want to depose him.
Shares of SandRidge have generally traded below 2 cents in
recent months. They had dropped to about 6 cents the day before
the company filed for bankruptcy from more than $7 when
commodity prices began falling in mid-2014.
