Feb 17 SandRidge Energy Inc, a U.S. shale
producer struggling to weather a steep fall in oil prices, said
on Wednesday that it will not make interest payments on some of
its debt and use its 30-day grace period to negotiate with its
bondholders.
The Oklahoma City-based company, which last month said it
hired restructuring experts as it explores strategic options,
said it had sufficient liquidity to make the $21.7 million
interest payment due Feb. 16 and entry into the grace period
does not constitute a default.
"With a strong cash balance, we will continue operations
without interruption, including paying employees, vendors and
service providers," said James Bennett, SandRidge's chief
executive officer. "Today's actions will preserve liquidity and
flexibility as we continue to engage in constructive dialogue
with our stakeholders."
Crude prices have plunged more than 70 percent to around $30
a barrel, hitting smaller, heavily leveraged oil producers
particularly hard, forcing a number of them to seek out ways to
restructure their balance sheets or seek bankruptcy protection.
Once a Wall Street darling, SandRidge is the third company
this week to say it would skip an interest payment, along with
Venoco Inc of Colorado and Energy XXI Ltd. They are
part of a growing trend of companies apparently seeking to
restructure with creditors out of court.
SandRidge has about $6.1 billion in debt outstanding,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Tuesday, another Oklahoma-based company, Devon Energy
Corp, said it would lay off 20 percent of staff and cut
upstream spending and its dividend by 75 percent.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Bill
Rigby)