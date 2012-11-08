BRIEF-Gibson enters agreement to divest industrial propane business for $412 mln
* Gibsons enters agreement to divest its industrial propane business for $412 million
Nov 8 SandRidge Energy Inc reported a third-quarter loss compared with a year-ago profit and said it is evaluating the sale of some of its assets in the Permian Basin.
SandRidge's third-quarter net loss was $184 million, or 39 cents per share, compared with a profit of $561 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, a year earlier.
* Gibsons enters agreement to divest its industrial propane business for $412 million
* Sanchez Energy Corporation provides update to the previously announced comanche acquisition
* Tesoro Corp - Co, Western received request for further information from the FTC in connection with FTC's review of merger agreement