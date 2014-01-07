BRIEF-Savanna reports increase to purchase price for acquisition of Western Energy Services
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer
Jan 7 Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc said it would sell its Gulf of Mexico operations to Fieldwood Energy LLC for $750 million to focus on drilling onshore.
The company also raised its forecast for production growth in 2014 to 26 percent from 12 percent, after adjusting for the sale.
* Ferrellgas partners lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.