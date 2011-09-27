(Follows alerts)

Sept 27 Oil and gas firm SandRidge Energy Inc said it will sell its east Texas natural gas properties for about $231 million to NFR Energy LLC, as it looks to double oil production.

SandRidge intends to use the cash proceeds from the sale to fund a portion of its oil-focused drilling program.

After the deal, SandRidge expects 2011 production at 23.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) and 2012 production at 27.7 MMBoe.

The company, which expects the deal to close in November, said selling natural gas assets will lower its debt ratio by the end of 2014.

As of June 30, the company had a long-term debt of $2.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The properties to be sold in Gregg, Harrison, Rusk and Panola counties include about 25,000 net acres with average 2011 production of about 25 millions of cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfed).

SandRidge shares closed at $6.49 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.