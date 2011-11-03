* Q3 adj shr $0.01 vs loss est of $0.01

* Q3 rev up 48 pct

* Slightly lowers full-year production forecast

* Shares down 4 pct after market (Follows alerts)

Nov 3 SandRidge Energy Inc posted a surprise quarterly profit, helped by an increase in output, but the company slightly lowered its full-year production forecast.

For the full year, the company cut its output forecast to 23.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from 23.9 mmboe, citing constraints at one of its facilities, and underperformance in the Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico region.

"Production guidance for 2012 remains unchanged at 27.7 mmboe," SandRidge said in a statement.

For the July-September period, the Oklahoma City-based SandRidge reported a net income of $561 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $298 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent a share.

Revenue rose 48 percent to $363.8 million.

The company recorded a gain of $596.7 million on derivative contracts during the quarter.

Analysts, on average,had expected SandRidge to post a loss of 1 cent a share, on revenue of $356.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter production, which was an almost equal mix of gas and liquids, rose 14 percent to 6.18 mmboe.

Shares of the company were down 4 percent at $7.91 in extended trade. They had closed at $8.25 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)