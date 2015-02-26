(Adds details, background, share movement)
Feb 26 SandRidge Energy Inc said it would
reduce spending by 56 percent this year and slash its rig count,
as the oil and natural gas producer responds to a slump in crude
prices.
Shares of the company, which reported a jump in quarterly
profit on derivative gains, rose 2.7 percent in extended
trading.
Oil companies such as Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
and Apache Corp have forecast lower spending in
2015.
Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday spending will
decline about 11 percent this year to around $34 billion.
SandRidge said it would reduce its rig count to 7 by
mid-year from 32 at the start of 2015, joining a slew of oil
producers who have said they would use fewer rigs this year.
Reuters had earlier reported SandRidge plans to reduce its
rig count in Oklahoma and Kansas by nearly 75 percent.
SandRidge has been hit particularly hard in the oil rout
because it has a hefty debt load and it drills in the
Mississippi Lime, where wells typically do not produce as much
oil as other shale formations.
The company, which also owns and operates in West Texas,
forecast a 6 percent rise in total output in 2015 to 28-30.5
million barrels of oil equivalent.
The company set a capital budget of $700 million for the
year.
SandRidge's net income rose to $314.1 million, or 48 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $73.4
million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company recorded a gain of $329.2 million on derivative
contracts.
Revenue fell more than 25 percent to $346.9 million.
Up to Thursday's close of $1.89, the stock had fallen 75
percent since June.
