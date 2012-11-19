PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 SandRidge Energy Inc, a U.S. oil and gas company under fire from shareholders about company performance, said on Monday its board of directors adopted a shareholder rights plan to fend off possible takeover attempts.
The plan is "designed to assure that all of SandRidge's stockholders receive fair and equal treatment in the event of any proposed takeover of the company," SandRidge said in a statement.
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets