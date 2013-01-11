Benchmark JGBs steady, superlong zone edges down on higher US yields
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
NEW YORK Jan 11 Andrew Rowe, head of commodity hedge fund SandRidge Capital LP, is retiring and shutting down the fund after a year of positive returns, he said on Friday.
His fund, which has $320 million under management, returned 11 percent to its institutional clients last year, he said.
Most of the money will be returned to clients by the end of the first quarter.
"I'm going to sit back and hang out with my kids and play golf," he said. "Life is good."
BEIJING, March 8 - China's exports denominated in yuan rose 4.2 percent in February from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.
