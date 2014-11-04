HOUSTON Nov 4 U.S. tight oil producer SandRidge Energy Inc, already pressured by the loss of its No. 2 executive and doubts about the quality of its acreage, said on Tuesday it would delay filing quarterly results and restate previous ones because of an SEC review.

The company, which still plans to file an operational update on Wednesday, said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had asked it to accrue liabilities it pays for a carbon dioxide penalty on a quarterly basis instead of annually.

Tight oil is produced from rock like the Mississippi Lime where SandRidge has most of its operations.

The company pays the penalty when it underdelivers carbon dioxide to Occidental Petroleum Corp as part of a long-term supply agreement.

"We are obviously disappointed in the distraction this news may bring at such an otherwise exciting time for SandRidge," SandRidge CEO James Bennett said in a statement. He added that this "does not have any material impact on the core sectors of our business."

News of the restatement that will go back to late 2012 sent SandRidge shares tumbling 8 percent to $3.50 in late morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

So far this year, its shares have fallen more than 40 percent, underperforming an 18 percent decline in the SIG Oil Exploration and Production Index, which has been hit by sinking oil prices.

The company has had a tumultuous run since activist investors complaining about the company's direction took over its board and fired CEO Tom Ward in June 2013.

While the shakeup initially lifted its stock price, it has since sunk and three months ago Chief Operating Officer David Lawler departed for BP Plc's U.S. shale unit.

SandRidge sold U.S. Gulf of Mexico assets in January for $750 million in a bid to focus more intently on increasing onshore oil and gas production on 650,000 acres in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas' Mississippi Lime formation using horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing.

But Mississippi Lime acreage is widely viewed as less productive than fields such as the Eagle Ford in Texas or the Bakken in North Dakota, and U.S crude prices that have fallen 25 percent since late June are putting additional pressure on producers.

In a bid to lift its share price, the company has announced a stock buyback program and is planning to put its $1 billion drilling water business into a tax-advantaged master limited partnership (MLP), to lower its cost of capital and achieve a fuller valuation for the unit.

Large SandRidge holders include a powerful triumvirate of investors: New York-based hedge fund TPG Axon Capital, led by Dinakar Singh, has a 7 percent stake in SandRidge; Leon Cooperman's hedge fund Omega Advisors owns about 10 percent, and Prem Watsa's Canadian investment group Fairfax Financial Holdings owns about 7 percent. (Reporting by Terry Wade and Anna Driver; editing by Matthew Lewis)