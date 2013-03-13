(Adds details on TPG-Axon's criticisms, adds SandRidge stock price)

By Michael Erman

NEW YORK, March 13 SandRidge Energy Inc and hedge fund TPG-Axon Capital are in settlement talks that could lead to the departure of the oil and gas company's chief executive, Tom Ward, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The company has been under fire since last year from TPG-Axon and another hedge fund for governance lapses and strategic missteps. TPG-Axon, which owns 7.3 percent of SandRidge, launched a campaign to oust Ward and the company's entire board of directors.

The talks are still ongoing, but a settlement could be reached before Friday, the sources said.

A vote on TPG-Axon's proposal to remove SandRidge's entire board was set to wrap up on Friday. The fund has criticized the company's stock performance and made allegations of self-dealing by Ward and his family in land deals with the company.

No further details on the settlement talks were immediately available. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because the settlement talks have not yet been made public.

TPG-Axon spokeswoman Mary Lee declined to comment. A SandRidge spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

SandRidge shares were down 3 cents at $5.80 on the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the close on Wednesday. The shares are down nearly 80 percent since their November 2007 debut. The Dow Jones U.S. oil and gas producers index - of which SandRidge is a component - is up around 9 percent over that same period. (Additional reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Gary Hill and Matthew Lewis)