NEW YORK Feb 19 One of SandRidge Energy Inc's
largest shareholders, pushing to remove its chief
executive, alleged on Tuesday that a company controlled by the
CEO's children has amassed around 475,000 acres near SandRidge's
operations.
Hedge fund TPG-Axon, which has launched a campaign to remove
all of SandRidge's board and replace CEO Tom Ward, claimed WCT
Resources, an oil and gas company formed from trusts benefiting
Ward's three adult children and run by his eldest son, Trent, is
the fifth largest company doing business in the Mississippian
shale formation that spans parts of Oklahoma and Kansas.
Oil and gas company SandRidge owns the most acreage in the
Mississippian.
TPG-Axon alleges that land owned by WCT Resources in the
Mississippian will benefit from SandRidge's efforts to build
infrastructure in the region, adding that a smaller company like
WCT Resources was not likely able to shoulder such a
cost-intensive process.
TPG-Axon owns 7 percent of SandRidge's outstanding shares.
The hedge fund has been campaigning for changes at the company
since November.
SandRidge's board has given Ward wide latitude to profit
from personal oil-and-gas deals in ways that pose potential
conflicts of interest, according to a Reuters review of
employment contracts and recent transactions.
SandRidge could not be reached immediately for comment. The
company said proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones has recommended
shareholders reject TPG-Axon's campaign to remove the company's
board.
On Friday, another proxy advisory firm, ISS, recommended
shareholders vote to replace a majority of SandRidge's board,
backing five of TPG-Axon's nominees.
On Jan. 25, SandRidge responded to shareholder allegations
that Ward and his family improperly sold acreage to SandRidge.
The company said it found no wrongdoing in the transactions.
Impartial members of its board review all related-party
transactions, the company said.
"TPG-Axon goes to great lengths to establish that WCT
Resources owns leasehold acreage adjacent to acreage held by the
company," SandRidge said, noting that it owns interests in
nearly 5 million of the 17 million acres in the Mississippian
region. "Virtually all companies active in the play are likely
to have some interests that could be characterized as adjacent
to the company's holdings."
