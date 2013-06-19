(Adds quote from Ward's attorney, background)
By Anna Driver and Michael Erman
June 19 SandRidge Energy Inc's board of
directors removed the energy company's founder and chief
executive, Tom Ward, on Wednesday after a months-long struggle
with activist investors who accused him of strategic mistakes
and self-dealing at the expense of shareholders.
Ward, who was also under fire for his high pay, will receive
a severance payment of more than $90 million in cash and stock.
The oil and gas company's board named its president, James
Bennett, to replace Ward as CEO, citing a need for new
leadership. Jeffrey Serota, a private equity executive at Ares
Management, has been named interim nonexecutive chairman of the
company, which is currently worth around $2.5 billion.
Ward's termination at SandRidge follows the departure of
Aubrey McClendon as chief executive at another Oklahoma City
energy company, Chesapeake Energy Corp.
The two men, who both faced allegations of governance problems
at their companies, founded Chesapeake together in 1989.
The SandRidge board said on Wednesday its four-month probe
into allegations of improper related party transactions did not
merit a "termination for cause," meaning Ward will receive the
severance package.
The company has been under fire since last year from hedge
fund TPG-Axon and another activist investor for governance
lapses and strategic missteps.
Under a deal reached with TPG-Axon in March, the board
agreed to replace Ward by June 30 or give the hedge fund a
controlling number of seats.
Shareholders "are probably better-served now that Ward's no
longer at the helm. It's going to be a more focused, streamlined
SandRidge," said Mark Hanson, an oil and gas company analyst at
Morningstar.
Hanson also approved of new CEO Bennett and said his
background in investment banking and private equity could help
with a sale of the company.
"He's a sharp guy," Hanson said. "This guy has the chops to
lead a sale effort."
Bennett was promoted to be SandRidge's president in March
and had previously served as its chief financial officer since
January 2011. Before joining SandRidge, his experience included
stints at energy focused private equity firm White Deer Energy
and investment bank Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.
STRATEGIC MISHAPS
Under Ward, well results from the company's top growth
prospect, the Mississippi Lime in Oklahoma and Kansas,
disappointed investors. He was also criticized by investors for
reckless spending that created unnecessary risks for
shareholders. The stock has fallen 90 percent over the last five
years, compared with a 30 percent drop in the SIG Oil
Exploration and Production index.
Between 2007 and 2012, Ward was paid more than $116 million
in compensation by SandRidge, making him among the best paid
executives in the oil industry.
Apart from claims of strategic missteps, TPG-Axon has
alleged that Ward and the company's board allowed WCT Resources,
an Oklahoma company run by Ward's son, Trent, to acquire the
rights to drill for oil and gas near SandRidge operations.
SandRidge has said its board found no wrongdoing in the land
deals and that WCT was "an independent oil and gas company."
Still, a Reuters review of chief executive Ward's employment
contracts found that SandRidge's board had given Ward and his
family wide latitude to profit from personal oil-and-gas deals
in ways that could pose potential conflicts of interest.
"Two separate board investigations have now confirmed that
Tom Ward's actions were proper," said Latham & Watkins attorney
Steven Bauer, who has represented Ward. "No one has worked
harder for or been more loyal to SandRidge Energy than Mr. Ward.
Having weathered this storm, Mr. Ward is looking forward to the
next chapter in his career, which he intends to continue in
Oklahoma City."
SandRidge shares rose 4.3 percent to $5.30 in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Michael Erman in New
York; editing by Gary Hill, Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)