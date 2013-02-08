Feb 8 SandRidge Energy Corp said
replacing its board, as suggested by its third-largest
shareholder TPG-Axon, would lead to a default under its credit
agreement and require the company to make an offer to repurchase
its senior notes.
The oil and gas producer, however, said a default under the
credit agreement would not have a material consequence at this
time.
The holders of the senior notes would be unlikely to accept
an offer to repurchase, because the notes are trading at values
in excess of the repurchase price specified in the note
agreement, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Shareholders TPG-Axon Capital Management and Mount Kellett
Capital Management are seeking to replace the company's board
and chief executive.
The hedge funds, who own more than 11 percent of SandRidge,
have accused the company of poor performance and of allowing
Chief Executive Tom Ward to engage in land deals in which he
stands to profit at the expense of the company.