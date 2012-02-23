MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 23 SandRidge Energy Inc posted a surprise quarterly profit for the second time in a row, helped by an increase in oil output, and the oil and gas producer projected higher 2012 production.
Oklahoma-based SandRidge said it expects full-year production to come in at 32.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), higher than the 23.4 mmboe it produced in 2011.
Fourth-quarter net loss applicable to common stockholders widened to $389 million, or 97 cents per share, compared with $208 million, or 53 cents per share.
Adjusted net income was 2 cents per share. By that measure, analysts were expecting the company to post a loss of 1 cent a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and natural gas revenue increased 34 percent to $329.3 million. Quarterly output inched up 6 percent to 6.1 mmboe, while oil production grew 26 percent to 3.3 million barrels from year ago.
SandRidge shares closed at $8.24 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)
Feb 18 An explosion and fire at an oil refinery in Torrance, California, on Saturday forced the partial shutdown of the plant, leading oil traders to expect a spike this week in West Coast gasoline prices.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.