* Q2 adj EPS $0.07 vs est $0.01
* Q2 oil and gas revenue $430 mln, up 38 pct
* Sees 2012 output at 33 MMBoe vs prior view of 32.3 MMBoe
Aug 2 Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc
raised its full-year production forecast after a 45
percent increase in quarterly output helped it beat analysts'
estimates for its second-quarter earnings.
The company now expects to produce 33 million barrels of oil
equivalent (MMBoe) this year, slightly higher than its previous
target of 32.3 MMBoe.
Net income rose to $809 million, or $1.47 per share,
compared with $196 million, or 42 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, it earned 7 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 1 cent
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oil and natural gas revenue increased 38 percent to $429.8
million.
The company's daily production rose 45 percent in the second
quarter to 90,200 barrels of oil equivalent.
Separately, its larger rival, gas-focused producer
Southwestern Energy Corp reported an adjusted
second-quarter profit in line with analysts' expectations.
Southwestern Energy said total output rose 12 percent in the
quarter.
Another oil and gas producer Kodiak Oil and Gas Corp
reported a better-than-expected profit for the second quarter on
Thursday as its sales volumes nearly quadrupled.
SandRidge shares closed at $6.58 on Thursday on the New York
Exchange. Shares of Southwestern Energy closed at $32.13 while
those of Kodiak closed at $7.56.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)