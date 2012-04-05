Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
* Trust to offer 26 mln shares
* Adds 9 underwriters to the offering
April 5 SandRidge Energy's trust unit, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, expects its initial public offering of 26 million shares to be priced between $19 and $21 apiece.
The trust, formed to own royalty interest in oil and natural gas wells, also added nine underwriters to the offering including BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and RBC Capital.
At the mid-point of its offering price, the trust expects to receive net proceeds of $483.7 million, which it will deliver to one or more of SandRidge's units as consideration for royalties.
In January company had filed with the U.S. regulators to raise up $603.75 million in an initial public offering and applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SDR." (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.