* Morgan Stanley, Raymond James to underwrite offering
* Trust to offer 25 mln common units
(Follows Alerts)
Jan 5 SandRidge Energy's trust
unit, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, filed with U.S.
regulators on Thursday to raise up to $603.75 million in an
initial public offering of its common stock.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, SandRidge Energy said Morgan Stanley and Raymond
James will underwrite its unit's offering.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based company said the trust
will offer up to 25 million common units, which it intends to
list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SDR."
The filing said the trust will deliver the net proceeds to
one or more of SandRidge's units as consideration for royalties.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)