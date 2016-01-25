UPDATE 8-Oil edges lower, trade thin as some cash in after 3-week rally
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
Jan 25 Oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc , struggling to weather a steep fall in energy prices, said on Monday it had retained advisers to explore strategic options.
SandRidge has hired Houlihan Lokey Inc as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal adviser, the company said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1QvbXcw)
Reuters reported earlier in the day that SandRidge was exploring debt restructuring options, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. shale production in May was set for its biggest monthly increase in more than two years, government data showed on Monday, as producers stepped up their drilling activity with oil prices hovering at over $50 a barrel.