BRIEF-Prologis announces qtry dividend of $0.44/shr
* Prologis inc - dividend of $0.44 per share of company's common stock, which will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, July 25 Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson told analysts he will suggest a share buyback to his company's board of directors.
"I think I'm going to have a call with members of the board to see if we could put aside some money to buy back some shares at these prices," he said on the company's earnings conference call.
(Reporting By Susan Zeidler)
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded