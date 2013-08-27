LOS ANGELES Aug 27 The U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles will not bring a criminal or civil case against Las Vegas Sands Corp following a probe into its failure to file suspicious activity reports related to certain high-rolling gamblers, the office said in a press release on Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin S. Rosenberg said in a letter to Sands attorney Laurence Urgenson, dated Aug. 26 and obtained by Reuters, that the federal government entered into a two-year agreement not to prosecute, based on the company's cooperation.

Sands also agreed to return $47.4 million to the U.S. Treasury, which Rosenberg said represents funds the casino accepted from high-roller businessman Zhenli Ye Gon.

"The company cooperated fully and that effort was clearly recognized by the government," said Ron Reese, spokesman for the Las Vegas Sands.