LOS ANGELES May 14 The Las Vegas Sands Corp said a Nevada state court had awarded Hong Kong businessman Richard Suen $70 million after he sued the company claiming it had failed to make good on a promise to pay him for helping it get permission to operate a Macau casino.

Lawyers for Suen were not available to comment and a representative for Sands did not provide any comment beyond confirming the verdict.

Sands has said it won the Macau license without Suen's assistance.

This is the second time a jury has awarded Suen in the matter. In 2008, a jury in Nevada state court awarded Suen $43.8 million in damages, plus interest, but an appellate court overturned that verdict on the grounds that some of the evidence used was inadmissible, according to court documents.

Suen's attorney John O'Malley said in court in April during the retrial that the amount his client was owed had increased to $328 million, based on an agreement for Suen to get $5 million plus 2 percent of Sands' net profits in Macau.