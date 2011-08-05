HONG KONG Aug 5 Sands China , the Macau unit of billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands , on Friday announced its new multi-billion-dollar casino resort would house Hilton and Intercontinental hotel brands when it opens in the world's biggest gambling destination early next year.

The $25 billion gaming firm and one of six licensed operators in the former Portuguese colony terminated in January its agreement with Shangri-La Asia Ltd to provide hotels to the resort, without stating a reason.

The operator of the Venetian resort and Sands Macau has suffered several delays in opening its newest property, halting construction in 2009 when credit dried up during the financial crisis, and more recently faced a lack of construction workers due to strict government measures.

Located on Macau's Cotai strip, next to Adelson's colossal gondola-filled Venetian, Sands Cotai Central will host 6000 rooms from the Conrad and Holiday Inn brands, owned by Hilton and Intercontinental respectively, as well as the Sheraton and Sheraton Towers.

Officials are aiming to transform the stretch of still-barren road 10 minutes from Macau's main peninsula into an entertainment and retail destination comparable to Las Vegas's neon strip.

Melco Crown and Galaxy Entertainment also have properties on the strip. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)