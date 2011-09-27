UPDATE 1-ArcelorMittal upbeat on U.S., Brazil steel, cautious on China
* Expects Chinese steel demand to fall by up to 1 pct in 2017
HONG KONG, Sept 28 Sands China , the Macau unit of billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands , has entered into a $3.7 billion term loan and revolving credit facility.
The Macau branch of Bank of China was the administrative agent for the lenders, the gaming company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Expects Chinese steel demand to fall by up to 1 pct in 2017
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index was up 0.6 percent at 7,229.50 points at the market close, underperforming the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Thursday, as insurance and banking stocks picked up pace, while miners weighed. * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is the latest bank to join a new British cyber security group for banks called the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA