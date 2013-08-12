Aug 12 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday cut the general obligation bond rating of Sandusky Community Schools, Mich. to A-minus from single-A citing a decrease in general fund reserves, and a deficit projected for fiscal 2014.

S&P also affirmed the Sandusky Community Schools AA-minus long-term rating on the bonds, which have the Michigan School Bond Loan Fund Program guarantee. S&P also assigned its A-minus issuer credit rating and AA-minus long-term rating to schools series 2013 refunding bonds.

The outlook for Michigan School Bond Loan Fund Program is positive, reflecting the positive outlook on the state GO rating, S&P said.