STOCKHOLM Aug 31 Sandvik : * Shuffles top executives * Anders Thelin, member of Group Executive Management, President of the Sandvik Venture business area and with overall responsibly for the Group's research and development activities, will retire * Tomas Nordahl, member of Group Executive Management and Head of IT, sourcing and strategy, has been appointed the new President of Sandvik Venture * Olle Wijk, Chairman of Sandvik's R&D Board and Director of Technology and Research at the Sandvik Materials Technology business area, will assume overall responsibility for the Group's research and development and become a member of Sandvik's expanded Group Executive Management team.