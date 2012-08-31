Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, paper and plastics with a $1.67 billion deal.
STOCKHOLM Aug 31 Sandvik : * Shuffles top executives * Anders Thelin, member of Group Executive Management, President of the Sandvik Venture business area and with overall responsibly for the Group's research and development activities, will retire * Tomas Nordahl, member of Group Executive Management and Head of IT, sourcing and strategy, has been appointed the new President of Sandvik Venture * Olle Wijk, Chairman of Sandvik's R&D Board and Director of Technology and Research at the Sandvik Materials Technology business area, will assume overall responsibility for the Group's research and development and become a member of Sandvik's expanded Group Executive Management team.
LONDON, Feb 21 Global aluminium output was running at an annualised pace of 62.0 million tonnes in January, a new all-time record.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 Chief executive officers of 16 companies, including Boeing Co, Caterpillar Inc and General Electric Co, have urged the U.S. Congress to pass a comprehensive tax code rewrite, including a controversial border tax.