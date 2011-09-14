(Adds background, details)

* Says market view unchanged since Q2 report

* Sees some impact from lower metals prices in Q3

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept 14 Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik said on Wednesday that demand in its main markets was still strong despite current global economic uncertainty but warned it would see some effects from weaker metal prices in the third quarter.

Sandvik has been buoyed by a rapid recovery in demand after being among the hardest hit of Swedish engineering firms during the financial crisis, when it posted multi-billion crown losses.

"Even with the situation around us we see a generally strong market situation. We have not changed our view since the report in July," CEO Olof Faxander said at the company's capital markets day.

The company said in July demand had been high in all market areas for Sandvik Tooling and Sandvik Mining and Construction, but varied for Sandvik Materials Technology.

On Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Ola Salmen said the company had seen some effects of the turbulence within some areas in the Materials Technology unit plus in the nuclear segment, while the Tooling unit in China had been affected by government efforts to cool the economy there.

The company announced earlier this month that it would consider selling some businesses in an effort to boost sales and profitability.

On Tuesday, Sandvik said it would take an 800 to 900 million crown charge in a cost-cutting programme to turn the Materials Technology unit around.

Presentation material showed that the company is expecting only marginal currency effects on core profit (EBIT) in the third quarter assuming current currency levels hold.

It put the impact from lower metals prices at around 150 million crowns ($22.5 million) in the third quarter. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)