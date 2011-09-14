(Adds background, details)
* Says market view unchanged since Q2 report
* Sees some impact from lower metals prices in Q3
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept 14 Swedish specialty
steel and tool maker Sandvik said on Wednesday that
demand in its main markets was still strong despite current
global economic uncertainty but warned it would see some effects
from weaker metal prices in the third quarter.
Sandvik has been buoyed by a rapid recovery in demand after
being among the hardest hit of Swedish engineering firms during
the financial crisis, when it posted multi-billion crown losses.
"Even with the situation around us we see a generally strong
market situation. We have not changed our view since the report
in July," CEO Olof Faxander said at the company's capital
markets day.
The company said in July demand had been high in all market
areas for Sandvik Tooling and Sandvik Mining and Construction,
but varied for Sandvik Materials Technology.
On Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Ola Salmen said the
company had seen some effects of the turbulence within some
areas in the Materials Technology unit plus in the nuclear
segment, while the Tooling unit in China had been affected by
government efforts to cool the economy there.
The company announced earlier this month that it would
consider selling some businesses in an effort to boost sales and
profitability.
On Tuesday, Sandvik said it would take an 800 to 900 million
crown charge in a cost-cutting programme to turn the Materials
Technology unit around.
Presentation material showed that the company is expecting
only marginal currency effects on core profit (EBIT) in the
third quarter assuming current currency levels hold.
It put the impact from lower metals prices at around 150
million crowns ($22.5 million) in the third quarter.
