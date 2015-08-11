STOCKHOLM Aug 11 Hopes that Sandvik's
new CEO can repeat his trick of boosting profit at Finland's
Wartsila sent shares in the Swedish tool and mining
equipment firm higher on Tuesday with analysts expecting
increased cost cutting and efficiencies.
Sandvik said late on Monday it would replace CEO Olof
Faxander after 4-1/2 years in the job during which its shares in
had badly underperformed peers such as Atlas Copco.
During Bjorn Rosengren's time at Wartsila, about the same
that Faxander was at Sandvik, shares in the power plant and
marine engine firm roughly doubled as Rosengren changed the
company's focus from driving growth to boosting profitability
and ensured a focus on customers with the biggest potential.
Analysts said his focus on technology development, boosting
the company's service business and negotiating successful M&A
had helped Wartsila.
Rosengren may need to look over Sandvik's savings programme
as well as its business portfolio.
"Sandvik has a tough situation due to weak demand in several
areas. They will have to increase the speed in their savings and
also increase the magnitude of their savings," said
Handelsbanken analyst Peder Frolen.
Rosengren will also renew links with Sandvik chairman Johan
Molin as both worked at Atlas Copco. Rosengren joined Atlas
Copco in 1998 and was head of Construction and Mining Technique
from 2002 until leaving the firm in 2011 to lead Wartsila.
Molin was at Atlas between 1983 and 2001, leading its
Industrial Air division during his last three years. For the
past decade Molin has been CEO of lockmaker Assa Abloy
, where he has led restructuring efforts and made a
large number of acquisitions.
"Given the probable consensus between them on strategy and
how to run a business from their time at Atlas Copco with
incremental sales coming with a very high incremental margin,
balance sheet efficiency, and process follow up and monitoring,
I believe the combination of chairman and CEO will be very
fruitful and profitable for shareholders," Mathias Leijon, head
of fundamental equities at Nordea Investment Management, which
holds 1.7 percent of Sandvik shares, said.
STRATEGIC REVIEW
Sandvik shares rose as much as 6.5 percent and closed up 1.1
percent, outperforming the Stockholm bluechip index,
which fell 1.3 percent, and adding to a rise of 3.9 percent on
Monday.
Rosengren gave few clues about what changes he would make at
Sandvik but will launch a strategic review of operations when he
takes over in November.
"What the changes are today, it is premature to answer at
this stage," he told a telephone conference.
However, Molin said Faxander had not been aggressive enough
in measures to turn the company around: "Olof has done a lot of
good things, but unfortunately it has not been enough".
Since Faxander took the helm, Sandvik shares had fallen by
31 percent until Friday's close, while Atlas Copco shares had
risen 52 percent, as Faxander's efforts to boost profitability
and growth in Sandvik's business areas have mostly fallen short
of his own targets, set in 2011.
Faxander's departure follows a cull of top chiefs and board
members in companies controlled by Swedish investment company
Industrivarden in the wake of a corporate spending
scandal at hygiene products maker SCA.
The company, one of the world's top makers of mining
equipment and metal-cutting tools, has ongoing cost cuttings to
be completed by the end of 2016, set to deliver annual savings
of 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($126.3 million).
($1 = 8.7117 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg,
