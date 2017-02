STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 Specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik (SAND.ST) said on Wednesday that its markets were still strong despite current global economic uncertainty.

"Even with the situation around us we see a generally strong market situation. We have not changed our view since the report in July," CEO Olof Faxander said at the company's capital markets day.

Chief Financial Officer Ola Salmen said the company had seen some effects of the turbulence within some areas in Sandvik's Materials Technology unit plus in the nuclear segment, while Tooling in China had been affected by government efforts to cool the economy there.