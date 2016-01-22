STOCKHOLM Jan 22 Metal-cutting tools and mining equipment maker Sandvik said on Friday it had appointed Tomas Eliasson, CFO at Electrolux, as its new chief financial officer.

Eliasson, seen by many analysts as one of the most skilled finance chiefs in Sweden after his years at lock maker Assa Abloy in 2006-2012, will rejoin his old boss, Assa CEO Johan Molin, who became Sandvik chairman last year.

Eliasson joins Sandvik with the group facing a grim demand picture with high exposure to the ailing mining and oil and gas sectors.

The group's profitability has lagged its fierce cross-town rival Atlas Copco for years, and new CEO Bjorn Rosengren is widely expected to take bold structural measures in 2016 in his quest to boost margins.

"Tomas Eliasson has extensive experience from relevant industries and companies. He will be a strong contributor to Sandvik in the finance areas and he will also take a leading role in driving the further progress of the Sandvik Group in general", Rosengren, at the helm of Sandvik since November, said in a statement.

Eliasson, 53, has been at Electrolux since 2012. Last week Electrolux CEO Keith McLoughlin resigned in the wake of a failed deal to buy GE Appliances.

Eliasson, who has also been CFO at Sandvik-owned Seco Tools, replaces Mats Backman, who is joining Autoliv .