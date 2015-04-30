* Sandvik proposes Assa CEO as new chairman

* Assa CEO Molin seen as strong at driving operational efficiency

* Sandvik faces headwinds from slow markets in mining and oil/gas

* Shares up 5.4 pct (Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 30 Sandvik said on Thursday it was proposing Assa Abloy CEO Johan Molin as its new chairman, sending its shares higher on expectations he will add impetus to the Swedish engineering group's laboured drive for higher profits.

Molin has been head of Assa Abloy, the world's largest lock maker, since 2005, since when he led restructuring efforts and more than doubled sales and profits.

Assa Abloy shares have surged more than 300 percent since December 2005, when Molin took the helm. In the same period Sandvik's stock has gained 38 percent.

Sandvik shares were up 5.4 percent by 0708 GMT.

Molin joins the mining gear and metal-cutting tools maker in the midst of an efficiency programme. It also faces headwinds from a slow demand from global miners and weakening prospects in the oil and gas sector due to lower crude prices.

Sandvik's restructuring efforts have so far failed to show a significant impact on profits and its shares have lagged the European industrial stock index by a wide margin over recent years.

Molin's previous experience also includes four years as top executive at Nilfisk-Advance and 18 years at different positions in Atlas Copco, a rival to Sandvik. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Niklas Pollard and David Holmes)