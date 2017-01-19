BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20
(Adds detail, background)
Jan 19 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Thursday it had failed to close a deal to sell the loss-making Mining Systems unit to CoBe Capital. It said the process to exit the business would now continue with different interested buyers.
* Says deal will not be finalized according to original plan as all conditions for closing have not been met
* Says process to exit from the Mining Systems business continues with different interested parties
* Had earlier announced the ambition to close the Mining Systems transaction during Q4 2016
* "I am disappointed that we have not been able to close the transaction as planned. However, we relentlessly progress to find a solution for our exit from the project business Mining Systems", Sandvik CEO Bjorn Rosengren said in a statement.
* Sandvik said in July it had signed a deal to sell Mining Systems to private equity firm CoBe Capital, leading to a capital loss of 800 million crowns ($89 million)
* In 2015, the loss-making Mining Systems unit had annual sales of 5 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9501 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20
Jan 24 French market regulator AMF says in a statement:
Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, a shareholder in Virtus Investment Partners Inc , recommended that the company should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment primarily with cash to maximize returns.