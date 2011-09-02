* To reorganise into 5 units instead of 3
By Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 - Sweden's Sandvik AB has put up a "for sale"
sign on some underperforming activities as Chief Executive Olof
Faxander stamps his mark on the specialty tool and steel maker seven months
after taking charge.
Seeking a boost to sales and profitability, the maker of products from
stainless steel alloys to tools for rock drilling said it would consider selling
its struggling materials technology division SMT as well as its construction
business if these did not show signs of generating strong enough earnings in the
medium term.
In the shorter term it said it planned to sell the MedTech implants and
instruments unit of SMT and, in a broader rejig, would reorganise its operations
into five business areas instead of three -- echoing a restructuring earlier
this year by rival Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST), which also split its mining and
construction businesses into separate units in a quest for improved management
and higher returns.
"The new strategy is focused on increasing profitability, strengthening
(our) position in attractive markets and segments and a more active portfolio
management," the company said, sending its shares up 1.0 percent by 1217 GMT
while the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services index and
Stockholm's blue chips were down.
The firm had already flagged it may make some changes to its strategy, but
Credit Suisse analyst Andre Kukhnin said the range and detail of the plan came
as a surprise.
"This is much more punchy than markets anticipated. To be honest, if I sat
down to imagine what I would have liked the new CEO to say as a new strategy for
the group, then it would be pretty much what he put out," he said.
"The next step is to find out what exactly he intends to do with (SMT) ...
what the exact timeline is and what it will cost."
The reorganisation means a strong focus on four core business areas
targeting market leadership, said Sandvik.
"The old structure was in place for an extremely long time," said
Hermann Reith, analyst at BHF Bank. "Management has changed this year ... I
think (the new CEO) will prepare the whole group for more flexibility with the
aim to prepare Sandvik for challenges from globalisation and
internationalisation of the group activities."
COST SAVINGS
Sandvik expects the new structure to generate cost savings but expects to
book costs for its implementation in 2011.
"Sandvik has a strong offering and a market leading position in many
fast-growing and developing markets, as well as in more mature markets. We need
to strengthen this position and also improve in some areas to be world class in
all our businesses," said Faxander, who took the CEO post in February.
The firm has been buoyed by a rapid recovery in demand after being among the
hardest hit of Swedish engineering firms during the financial crisis, posting
multi-billion losses at its height while Atlas Copco remained in the black.
In a conference call with journalists, Faxander declined to say whether
Sandvik, which hosts an investor day on Sept. 14, has seen any impact from the
recent rise in global economy concerns and market turmoil. Last week, a company
spokesman said demand had so far followed normal seasonal patterns.
Faxander said the global economy would in the next couple of years largely
be in the hands of European Union and U.S. politicians. "That makes things very
difficult to assess," he said.
In its second-quarter report on July 19, Sandvik said demand was strong in
all market areas for its tooling, mining and construction businesses, but varied
for SMT's markets. .
Sandvik said it had started a process to sell the MedTech implants and
instruments unit of SMT due to its limited strategic fit and poor results. It
would book 1.2 billion Swedish crowns ($187.8 billion) in goodwill writedowns in
the third quarter.
"I'm not too concerned with the goodwill writedowns," Kukhnin said. "There
were some poor parts within SMT so they are now getting rid of some of it. It's
fine, it's like they are cleaning the house and getting rid of old furniture."
