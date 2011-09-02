* To reorganise into 5 units instead of 3

* Plans to sell parts of SMT

* Books 1.2 bln SEK write down at SMT in Q3

* Analyst: plan, reorganisation bigger than expected

* Shares up 1 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comment, detail, updates shares)

By Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 - Sweden's Sandvik AB has put up a "for sale" sign on some underperforming activities as Chief Executive Olof Faxander stamps his mark on the specialty tool and steel maker seven months after taking charge.

Seeking a boost to sales and profitability, the maker of products from stainless steel alloys to tools for rock drilling said it would consider selling its struggling materials technology division SMT as well as its construction business if these did not show signs of generating strong enough earnings in the medium term.

In the shorter term it said it planned to sell the MedTech implants and instruments unit of SMT and, in a broader rejig, would reorganise its operations into five business areas instead of three -- echoing a restructuring earlier this year by rival Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST), which also split its mining and construction businesses into separate units in a quest for improved management and higher returns.

"The new strategy is focused on increasing profitability, strengthening (our) position in attractive markets and segments and a more active portfolio management," the company said, sending its shares up 1.0 percent by 1217 GMT while the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services index and Stockholm's blue chips were down.

The firm had already flagged it may make some changes to its strategy, but Credit Suisse analyst Andre Kukhnin said the range and detail of the plan came as a surprise.

"This is much more punchy than markets anticipated. To be honest, if I sat down to imagine what I would have liked the new CEO to say as a new strategy for the group, then it would be pretty much what he put out," he said.

"The next step is to find out what exactly he intends to do with (SMT) ... what the exact timeline is and what it will cost."

The reorganisation means a strong focus on four core business areas targeting market leadership, said Sandvik.

"The old structure was in place for an extremely long time," said Hermann Reith, analyst at BHF Bank. "Management has changed this year ... I think (the new CEO) will prepare the whole group for more flexibility with the aim to prepare Sandvik for challenges from globalisation and internationalisation of the group activities."

COST SAVINGS

Sandvik expects the new structure to generate cost savings but expects to book costs for its implementation in 2011.

"Sandvik has a strong offering and a market leading position in many fast-growing and developing markets, as well as in more mature markets. We need to strengthen this position and also improve in some areas to be world class in all our businesses," said Faxander, who took the CEO post in February.

The firm has been buoyed by a rapid recovery in demand after being among the hardest hit of Swedish engineering firms during the financial crisis, posting multi-billion losses at its height while Atlas Copco remained in the black.

In a conference call with journalists, Faxander declined to say whether Sandvik, which hosts an investor day on Sept. 14, has seen any impact from the recent rise in global economy concerns and market turmoil. Last week, a company spokesman said demand had so far followed normal seasonal patterns.

Faxander said the global economy would in the next couple of years largely be in the hands of European Union and U.S. politicians. "That makes things very difficult to assess," he said.

In its second-quarter report on July 19, Sandvik said demand was strong in all market areas for its tooling, mining and construction businesses, but varied for SMT's markets. .

Sandvik said it had started a process to sell the MedTech implants and instruments unit of SMT due to its limited strategic fit and poor results. It would book 1.2 billion Swedish crowns ($187.8 billion) in goodwill writedowns in the third quarter.

"I'm not too concerned with the goodwill writedowns," Kukhnin said. "There were some poor parts within SMT so they are now getting rid of some of it. It's fine, it's like they are cleaning the house and getting rid of old furniture." ($1 = 6.390 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Additional reporting by Veronica Ek and Oskar von Bahr Editing by David Holmes)