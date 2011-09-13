* Programme to cut costs by annual 500 mln crowns

* Turnaround plan to take 2-3 years

* Shares up 3.6 percent

STOCKHOLM, Sept 13 Swedish specialty toolmaker and steel manufacturer Sandvik is to take an 800-900 million crown ($120-135 million) charge in a cost-cutting programme to turn around its struggling Materials Technology unit.

Sandvik said on Tuesday the programme would lead to significantly higher and sustainable profitability and aimed to reduce costs by an annual 500 million crowns over a two-year period.

It expected to take one-off costs of 500 million crowns in the third quarter, and 300-400 million crowns later. The overall turnaround plan will take two to three years.

Its shares were up 3.6 percent at 0714 GMT, compared with a rise of 0.9 percent in the Stockholm blue-chip index.

Sandvik said the measures would lead to a simplified structure, improved productivity and a shift toward more advanced and profitable products at the unit.

"I see this programme as a great opportunity to significantly improve profitability, to grow selectively in attractive and profitable niches and to further strengthen our position in strategic segments and markets," Jonas Gustavsson, President of Sandvik Materials Technology, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Sandvik said it would rejig its overall operations and sell some underperforming assets as Chief Executive Olof Faxander stamped his mark on the firm seven months after taking charge.

The firm has been buoyed by a rapid recovery in demand after being among the hardest hit of Swedish engineering firms during the financial crisis, posting billions of crowns of losses at its height while rival Atlas Copco (ATCOb.ST) remained in the black.

The company said in late August that demand was following normal seasonal patterns up to that point in the third quarter, despite growing worries about the global economy.

However, announcing its plans for the Materials Technology unit, Sandvik said the "magnitude of the actions taken might have to consider a possible deterioration of the business climate".

Sandvik holds a capital markets day presentation on Wednesday and is expected to update the market about current business conditions. ($1 = 6.654 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Will Waterman)