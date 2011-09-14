* Market view unchanged since Q2 report
* Sees some impact from lower metals prices in Q3
* Says better positioned now than in 2008 downturn
* Still open for acquisitions, stands by capex estimate
(Adds CEO comment, market reaction)
By Helena Soderpalm
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept 14 Swedish specialty
steel and tool maker Sandvik said demand in most
markets was still strong, easing concerns about the impact of
gobal economc uncertainties, adding it would see some effect
from weaker metal prices in the third quarter.
Sandvik has been buoyed by a rapid recovery in demand after
being among the hardest hit Swedish engineers during the
financial crisis, when it posted multi-billion crown losses.
"Even with the situation around us we see a generally strong
market situation. We have not changed our view since the report
in July," chief executive Olof Faxander said at the company's
capital markets day on Wednesday.
Sandvik shares were up 2.6 percent by 1340 GMT,
outperforming a 1.1 percent higher Stockholm bourse .
The company said in July demand had been high in all market
areas for tooling and also mining and construction, and varied
for materials technology.
Faxander told Reuters the company was far better prepared to
deal with big shifts in the economic climate now compared with
before the 2008 financial downturn.
"We have better control of our stocks today ... But this
(2008) is of course fresh in our minds so we, and surely other
companies, are more prepared."
Sandvik was standing by its 5-6 billion crown ($748-$897
million) forecast for capital expenditure this year.
Faxander said the company was keeping an eye out for
interesting targets, above all in growth markets and within its
business area, mining and machining.
While the company saw continued strong demand in most
markets, chief financial officer said it had noted some effects
of the turbulence within materials technology and in the nuclear
segment.
The tooling unit in China has also been affected by
government efforts to cool the economy.
Sandvik said earlier this month it might sell businesses to
boost sales and profitability.
On Tuesday, Sandvik said it would take an 800-900 million
crown charge in a cost-cutting programme to turn its materials
technology unit around.
Presentation material showed the company was expecting a
marginal currency effect on core profit (EBIT) in the third
quarter, assuming current currency levels hold.
It put the hit from lower metals prices at around 150
million crowns ($22.5 million) in the third quarter.
($1 = 6.685 crowns)
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Dan Lalor)