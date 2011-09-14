* Market view unchanged since Q2 report

* Sees some impact from lower metals prices in Q3

* Says better positioned now than in 2008 downturn

* Still open for acquisitions, stands by capex estimate (Adds CEO comment, market reaction)

By Helena Soderpalm

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept 14 Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik said demand in most markets was still strong, easing concerns about the impact of gobal economc uncertainties, adding it would see some effect from weaker metal prices in the third quarter.

Sandvik has been buoyed by a rapid recovery in demand after being among the hardest hit Swedish engineers during the financial crisis, when it posted multi-billion crown losses.

"Even with the situation around us we see a generally strong market situation. We have not changed our view since the report in July," chief executive Olof Faxander said at the company's capital markets day on Wednesday.

Sandvik shares were up 2.6 percent by 1340 GMT, outperforming a 1.1 percent higher Stockholm bourse .

The company said in July demand had been high in all market areas for tooling and also mining and construction, and varied for materials technology.

Faxander told Reuters the company was far better prepared to deal with big shifts in the economic climate now compared with before the 2008 financial downturn.

"We have better control of our stocks today ... But this (2008) is of course fresh in our minds so we, and surely other companies, are more prepared."

Sandvik was standing by its 5-6 billion crown ($748-$897 million) forecast for capital expenditure this year.

Faxander said the company was keeping an eye out for interesting targets, above all in growth markets and within its business area, mining and machining.

While the company saw continued strong demand in most markets, chief financial officer said it had noted some effects of the turbulence within materials technology and in the nuclear segment.

The tooling unit in China has also been affected by government efforts to cool the economy.

Sandvik said earlier this month it might sell businesses to boost sales and profitability.

On Tuesday, Sandvik said it would take an 800-900 million crown charge in a cost-cutting programme to turn its materials technology unit around.

Presentation material showed the company was expecting a marginal currency effect on core profit (EBIT) in the third quarter, assuming current currency levels hold.

It put the hit from lower metals prices at around 150 million crowns ($22.5 million) in the third quarter. ($1 = 6.685 crowns) (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Dan Lalor)