(Company corrects reorganisation cost guidance to 1.5-1.8 bln
SEK from 1.3-1.6 bln in last para)
* EBIT before one-offs 3.38 bln SEK vs consensus 3.36 bln
* Sees increasing macroeconomic uncertainty
* Says business climate overall positive in Q2
* Shares down 2.8 pct, in line with Swedish market
STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 Swedish specialty steel and
tool maker Sandvik AB said on Tuesday it was bracing
for any weakening of the economy in coming quarters as it posted
a slightly bigger rise than expected in third-quarter core
operating profit.
"With the exception of certain segments, the business
climate was positive in the third quarter and favorable
development was reported for order intake and invoiced sales,"
Chief Executive Olof Faxander said in the report.
Divisions Sandvik Mining and Construction as well as Sandvik
Tooling saw high demand, while the trend for some product groups
at Sandvik Materials Technology weakened.
Sandvik has been buoyed by a rapid recovery in demand after
being among the hardest hit Swedish engineers during the
financial crisis, when it posted multi-billion crown losses.
It said the North American market developed positively in
the quarter as did South America and Australia, while demand in
Europe and Asia leveled off in certain segments.
Operating profit before goodwill writedowns and
restructuring costs stood at 3.38 billion crowns ($523 million)
against 2.53 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.36
billion in Reuters poll of analysts.
"In light of the increasing sense of uncertainty as regards
the macroeconomic conditions ... we are increasing the level of
readiness to manage any weakening of the economy in forthcoming
quarters," Sandvik said.
Its shares opened 2.8 percent down, in line with the wider
market in Stockholm.
The one-off charges, related to strategy changes and a
reorganisation announced in September, totalled 1.7 billion
crowns in the quarter, against a forecast 1.9 billion.
Sandvik said the implementation of the changes was
proceeding according to plan and it expected to take further
charges of between 1.5 billion crowns and 1.8 billion in coming
quarters. It said in a separate statement it was cutting 365
staff in Sweden as part of the reorganisation.
($1 = 6.466 Swedish Crowns)
