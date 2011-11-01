(Company corrects reorganisation cost guidance to 1.5-1.8 bln SEK from 1.3-1.6 bln in last para)

* EBIT before one-offs 3.38 bln SEK vs consensus 3.36 bln

* Sees increasing macroeconomic uncertainty

* Says business climate overall positive in Q2

* Shares down 2.8 pct, in line with Swedish market

STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik AB said on Tuesday it was bracing for any weakening of the economy in coming quarters as it posted a slightly bigger rise than expected in third-quarter core operating profit.

"With the exception of certain segments, the business climate was positive in the third quarter and favorable development was reported for order intake and invoiced sales," Chief Executive Olof Faxander said in the report.

Divisions Sandvik Mining and Construction as well as Sandvik Tooling saw high demand, while the trend for some product groups at Sandvik Materials Technology weakened.

Sandvik has been buoyed by a rapid recovery in demand after being among the hardest hit Swedish engineers during the financial crisis, when it posted multi-billion crown losses.

It said the North American market developed positively in the quarter as did South America and Australia, while demand in Europe and Asia leveled off in certain segments.

Operating profit before goodwill writedowns and restructuring costs stood at 3.38 billion crowns ($523 million) against 2.53 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.36 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.

"In light of the increasing sense of uncertainty as regards the macroeconomic conditions ... we are increasing the level of readiness to manage any weakening of the economy in forthcoming quarters," Sandvik said.

Its shares opened 2.8 percent down, in line with the wider market in Stockholm.

The one-off charges, related to strategy changes and a reorganisation announced in September, totalled 1.7 billion crowns in the quarter, against a forecast 1.9 billion.

Sandvik said the implementation of the changes was proceeding according to plan and it expected to take further charges of between 1.5 billion crowns and 1.8 billion in coming quarters. It said in a separate statement it was cutting 365 staff in Sweden as part of the reorganisation. ($1 = 6.466 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)