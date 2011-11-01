* EBIT before one-offs 3.38 bln SEK vs consensus 3.36 bln

* Sees increasing macroeconomic uncertainty

* Says business climate overall positive in Q3

* Shares down 4.7 pct, slightly below Swedish market (Adds CEO, analysts, detail, background, updates shares)

By Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Nov 1 Specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik AB said on Tuesday it was bracing for slower economic growth as it posted a rise in quarterly profit before restructuring costs, helped by strong demand for its cutting tools and mining gear.

The maker of products from stainless steel alloys to tools for rock drilling, which in September unveiled a large reorganisation plan to boost sales and profitability, said it saw increasing uncertainty regarding macroeconomic conditions.

The group, which has been buoyed by rapid recovery in demand after being among the hardest hit Swedish engineers during the financial crisis, not least from a booming mining industry, unveiled forecast-beating order growth in the third quarter.

"Despite the uncertainty in many markets linked to government finance concerns in Europe and the U.S., demand for Sandvik's products and solutions remained favourable in the third quarter," it said, adding that that was true mainly for its mining equipment and services business and its Tooling division while the construction market was weak.

Olof Faxander, chief executive since February at Sandvik, which does not publish forecasts, told Reuters he had seen no change in demand trends at Tooling in October.

U.S. industrial tool maker Kennametal Inc last week posted better-than-expected quarterly results on strong demand.

Sandvik said demand grew in North America, South America and Australia in the quarter but demand in Europe and Asia leveled off in certain segments.

Reorganisation charges weighed on quarterly profits and Sandvik flagged further charges in coming quarters.

"In light of the increasing sense of uncertainty as regards the macroeconomic conditions ... we are increasing the level of readiness to manage any weakening of the economy in forthcoming quarters," Faxander said in the report.

Swedish rival compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST), which was much less hit than Sandvik by the global downturn, on Oct. 21 warned of weaker demand but posted heftier quarterly margin and profit growth than expected, reassuring investors in the face of tougher times.

MORE RESTRUCTURING

Operating profit before goodwill writedowns and restructuring costs was up 33 percent from a year earlier at 3.38 billion crowns ($523 million), against a mean forecast of 3.36 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.

"The details took some shine off the results though, such as some inventory build, more restructuring cost and indications of flattening Tooling demand in some areas in Europe and Asia," ABG Sundal Collier analysts said, adding that Sandvik seemed to see increased uncertainty and flatter demand in China.

One-off charges, related to the restructuring programme and almost entirely at the struggling Materials Technology (SMT) unit, amounted to 1.7 billion crowns. Sandvik flagged another 1.5 billion to 1.8 billion crowns in charges in coming quarters, mostly at forecast-lagging SMT.

"This seems like a high number," ABG Sundal Collier analysts said. "The market will like that forceful measures are taken, yet it highlights how expensive and difficult it will be to turn this operation around."

Its shares were down 4.7 percent at 1041 GMT, roughly in line with Swedish sector peers and slightly underperforming the wider Stockholm market.

Sandvik's reorganisation plans, which include splitting up the mining and construction businesses into separate units, are similar to a restructuring earlier this year by Atlas Copco. ($1 = 6.466 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Holmes and Hans-Juergen Peters)