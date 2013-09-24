* To cut costs by further 500-700 mln SEK
* Cuts lead to one-off charges of 300-400 mln SEK
* CEO: mining demand weak but has hit bottom
* To cut sites to 125 from 150 over 3-4 years
By Johannes Hellstrom
SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Sept 24 Swedish engineering
group Sandvik unveiled a new round of cost cuts on
Tuesday as a slump in demand due to deep spending cuts by global
mining companies weighed.
The company and its Swedish rival Atlas Copco,
which together supply more than half the world market of
underground mining equipment, have faced falling order intake in
recent quarters as a mining boom turns to bust.
Sandvik, a top supplier of mining gear, metal-cutting tools
and specialty steels, said it would cut costs by a further
500-700 million crowns ($78 million to $110 million), resulting
in one-off charges of 300-400 million crowns.
These measures would be implemented by the middle of next
year, it added.
The company has been cutting production and spending in its
mining business in recent quarters as mining heavyweights such
as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto slash billions of
dollars in spending, hitting sales of new equipment.
"This weak market continues," Sandvik Chief Executive Olof
Faxander said at a presentation for investors and analysts.
"But we do feel that at this point in time this drop has
levelled off at a low level."
The company has already cut costs by roughly 650 million
crowns as part of measures to boost group profits.
Sandvik is also restructuring its business, above all its
Materials Technology and Construction units that lag the group
in profitability, after a brief loss-making stint during the
2008/2009 financial crisis provided a wake-up call.
Unveiling the next step in the efficiency drive, Faxander
said the group would trim its total number of sites to about 125
from 150 over the coming three to four years, a move seen
racking up a cost of around 3-4 billion crowns.
"These actions will result in increased capital efficiency,
improved delivery performance, reduced complexity and simplified
ways of working, thereby enabling us to improve service to our
customers from the current level," Faxander said.
Sandvik said in a statement it could offer no more details
on which sites in its supply chain might be affected, but noted
that its focus lay on investments in regions where growth
prospects were the rosiest.
"Sandvik believes that growth will mainly take place in the
developing markets and in North America, whereas Europe is
likely to play a less prominent role the years to come," said
the company, for which Europe is still the biggest market with
about 40 percent of orders.