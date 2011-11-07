* Sandvik to buy all remaining shares in Seco Tools

* Offers 1.2 Sandvik shares per Seco Tools share

* Offer recommended by Seco Tools board of directors

* Value of remaining shares around 6.2 bln SEK

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik announced on Monday a public offer worth 6.2 billion Swedish crowns to buy all remaining shares of its subsidiary Seco Tools SECOb.ST.

Sandvik said it would offer 1.2 Sandvik shares for each class B share in Seco Tools, one of the world's largest manufacturers of innovative metal-cutting tools.

The offer is equivalent to a value of 107.34 crowns per Seco Tools share. The total offer value for all shares in Seco Tools, not held by Sandvik, is approximately 6.2 billion Swedish crowns ($939 million).

"The offer is part of Sandvik's strategy to continue to strengthen its world-leading position within the new business area Sandvik Machining Solutions", Sandvik said in a statement.

The offer was recommended by the Board of Directors of Seco Tools. Sandvik owners Alecta Pension Insurance and Swedbank Robur Funds, representing 18.3 percent of the shares and 4.9 percent of the votes in Seco Tools, were also supportive of the offer, Sandvik said.

The deal was expected to generate synergies of approximately 300 million crowns, with full effect from 2014. The acquisition does not require the approval of competition authorities.

The offer represents a premium of approximately 22.9 per cent, based on the volume-weighted average share price on Nasdaq OMX for both shares during the last month up to and including November 4 2011.

The deal values Seco Tools in its entirety at approximately 15.6 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.603 Swedish Crowns) (Helena Soderpalm. Editing by Jane Merriman)