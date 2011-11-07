* Sandvik to buy all remaining shares in Seco Tools
* Offers 1.2 Sandvik shares per Seco Tools share
* Analysts said deal logical, price generous
* Sandvik shares down 3.2 percent
Av Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 Swedish specialty steel and
tool maker Sandvik said on Monday it would buy all
remaining shares of its subsidiary Seco Tools for 6.2 billion
Swedish crowns ($939 million) as it looks for economies of scale
in the face of growing competition and a global slowdown.
Sandvik was hit hard by the downturn in 2009 and said in its
third-quarter results it was bracing again for slower economic
growth. The firm had already announced a major rejig of its
operations aimed at reducing cost and boost
efficiency.
Full ownership of Seco Tools SECOb.ST, which supplies
cutting tools to the aerospace, oil and gas, medical and
automotive sectors, will bring economies of scale and lead to
faster product development, Sandvik CEO Olof Faxander told
Reuters.
"Through the years there have been quite a lot of
consolidation in the world around us, and there will for sure be
new competitors in developing countries too, so I therefore
think now is a logical time to consider buying this minority,"
he said.
Sandvik, which already controls 60.4 percent of the shares
and 89.3 percent of the votes in Seco Tools, said it expects
cost synergies of 300 million crowns with the full effect coming
in 2014. Faxander said there were opportunities for revenue
synergies as well.
"The Seco tools and Sandvik tooling businesses are so
similar that you should be able to realize synergies across the
whole value chain. So from that perspective it makes a lot of
sense," said Michael Hagmann, an anlyst at Nomura Securities.
"But it's a relatively generous price. If you realize
synergies of 300 million, in our calculation it still has a
small dilutive impact on the fair value of Sandvik", he added.
Shares in Sandvik fell 3.2 percent while the broader
Stockholm index lost 1.5 percent. Seco Tools shares
rose close to 27 percent. The offer corresponds to a premium of
32 percent based on Friday's closing price.
The deal values Seco Tools at approximately 15.6 billion
crowns.
The bid was worth 103.2 crowns per share or 5.95 billion
crowns given Sandvik's share price of 86 crowns at 1010 GMT.
HARDER TIMES AHEAD
Sandvik has been buoyed by rapid recovery in demand over the
last couple of years, not least from a booming mining industry.
But global growth is now slowing with recession likely at
least in the euro zone and the company said in its third quarter
results it was preparing for harder times.
Restructuring plans, announced in September, aim at boosting
sales and improving profitability. The company also said it
would sell some underperforming activities.
Sandvik said taking control of Seco Tools would allow the
company to leverage resources within product development,
production technology and supply chain capabilities.
"As a separately listed company, held at arm's length, Seco
Tools has not been able to fully leverage the strengths of
Sandvik. A completion of the offer would therefore strengthen
the global competitiveness of both businesses," Sandvik said in
a statement.
The offer was recommended by the Board of Directors of Seco
Tools. Sandvik owners Alecta Pension Insurance and Swedbank
Robur Funds, representing 18.3 percent of the shares and 4.9
percent of the votes in Seco Tools, were also supportive of the
offer, Sandvik said.
($1 = 6.603 Swedish Crowns)
(Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Love Liman;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)