* Sandvik to buy all remaining shares in Seco Tools

* Offers 1.2 Sandvik shares per Seco Tools share

* Analysts said deal logical, price generous

* Sandvik shares down 3.2 percent (Adds analyst comments, CEO comments, shares, details)

Av Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik said on Monday it would buy all remaining shares of its subsidiary Seco Tools for 6.2 billion Swedish crowns ($939 million) as it looks for economies of scale in the face of growing competition and a global slowdown.

Sandvik was hit hard by the downturn in 2009 and said in its third-quarter results it was bracing again for slower economic growth. The firm had already announced a major rejig of its operations aimed at reducing cost and boost efficiency.

Full ownership of Seco Tools SECOb.ST, which supplies cutting tools to the aerospace, oil and gas, medical and automotive sectors, will bring economies of scale and lead to faster product development, Sandvik CEO Olof Faxander told Reuters.

"Through the years there have been quite a lot of consolidation in the world around us, and there will for sure be new competitors in developing countries too, so I therefore think now is a logical time to consider buying this minority," he said.

Sandvik, which already controls 60.4 percent of the shares and 89.3 percent of the votes in Seco Tools, said it expects cost synergies of 300 million crowns with the full effect coming in 2014. Faxander said there were opportunities for revenue synergies as well.

"The Seco tools and Sandvik tooling businesses are so similar that you should be able to realize synergies across the whole value chain. So from that perspective it makes a lot of sense," said Michael Hagmann, an anlyst at Nomura Securities.

"But it's a relatively generous price. If you realize synergies of 300 million, in our calculation it still has a small dilutive impact on the fair value of Sandvik", he added.

Shares in Sandvik fell 3.2 percent while the broader Stockholm index lost 1.5 percent. Seco Tools shares rose close to 27 percent. The offer corresponds to a premium of 32 percent based on Friday's closing price.

The deal values Seco Tools at approximately 15.6 billion crowns.

The bid was worth 103.2 crowns per share or 5.95 billion crowns given Sandvik's share price of 86 crowns at 1010 GMT.

HARDER TIMES AHEAD

Sandvik has been buoyed by rapid recovery in demand over the last couple of years, not least from a booming mining industry.

But global growth is now slowing with recession likely at least in the euro zone and the company said in its third quarter results it was preparing for harder times.

Restructuring plans, announced in September, aim at boosting sales and improving profitability. The company also said it would sell some underperforming activities.

Sandvik said taking control of Seco Tools would allow the company to leverage resources within product development, production technology and supply chain capabilities.

"As a separately listed company, held at arm's length, Seco Tools has not been able to fully leverage the strengths of Sandvik. A completion of the offer would therefore strengthen the global competitiveness of both businesses," Sandvik said in a statement.

The offer was recommended by the Board of Directors of Seco Tools. Sandvik owners Alecta Pension Insurance and Swedbank Robur Funds, representing 18.3 percent of the shares and 4.9 percent of the votes in Seco Tools, were also supportive of the offer, Sandvik said. ($1 = 6.603 Swedish Crowns) (Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Love Liman; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)