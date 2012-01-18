* Around 500 jobs to go in Mining, Construction, Materials Tech

* Company bracing for harder times

* Q4 results due Feb. 1

* Shares fall 1 pct, in line with market

STOCKHOLM, Jan 18 Specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik AB is to cut around 500 staff and take a 500 million crowns ($72.26 million) charge as it looks to adapt to a slowdown in the global economy and boost efficiency, it said on Wednesday.

Sandvik warned in November it was bracing for slower economic growth. The company has also been restructuring its operations - particularly its materials technology unit - to cut costs.

The company said it would cut around 400 jobs in its Mining and Construction units with a charge of around 500 million crowns in the fourth quarter. The job cuts include some 70 redundancies already announced in November.

In addition, around 100 jobs will go in wire and strip operations in Sandvik's Material's Technology unit.

Sandvik shares were down 1.1 percent at 94.90 crowns at 0846 GMT, roughly in line with the blue-chip Stockholm index .

The firm has been buoyed over the last couple of years by a rapid recovery in demand after being among the hardest hit of Swedish engineering firms during the financial crisis.

Despite positive signs from the U.S. market, however, the global economy looks set to weaken this year.

In early September, Chief Executive Olof Faxander announced a big shake up of the company's operations, aiming to boost sales and profitability.

The company said then it would consider selling its struggling materials technology division as well as its construction business if these did not show signs of generating strong enough earnings in the medium term.

The company publishes its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 1. ($1 = 6.9191 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)