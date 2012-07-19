* Q2 profit a record 4.2 bln SEK vs forecast 4.0 bln
* Says cautious on Q3 due macro economic uncertainty
* Says Q2 organic order booking flat yr/yr
* Shares rise 6 pct
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, July 19 Cost cuts helped Sandvik
produce record second quarter earnings on Thursday,
showing that a major overhaul of the Swedish machinery and
mining gear maker is paying off.
The manufacturer of products from stainless steel alloys to
tools for rock drilling is restructuring after losses in the
wake of the 2008/2009 financial crisis. It brought in Chief
Executive Olof Faxander last year to lead the overhaul, which
includes annualised cost-cuts of 1 billion crowns this year.
Sandvik's earnings outstripped analysts' forecasts and
contrasted with Swedish rival Atlas Copco, which
earlier this week reported its first fall in like-for-like
orders since 2009.
Sandvik's orders were in line with expectations in the
quarter, but stripped of currency swings and acquisitions and
divestments, they were flat compared to a year earlier.
The group's shares were up 6 percent to 92.1 crowns by 0808
GMT. The stock is down 5.7 percent over the past three months
and took a hit after Atlas Copco's earnings earlier in the week.
"It was important for our positive view on Sandvik that the
strong Q1 results were followed by a strong Q2 report. It shows
that the improvements are here to stay and Q1 was not just a
stroke of luck," brokerage Carnegie said in a note to clients.
Sandvik and Atlas Copco have ridden a wave of booming demand
from miners as well as robust activity among customers in the
broader industrial sectors.
But the boom times might be over.
"As the quarter progressed, the macroeconomic conditions
became increasingly uncertain, predominantly in Europe," the
company said. "We therefore enter the seasonally weaker third
quarter with an elevated amount of caution."
CEO Faxander told Reuters the group would keep a tight grip
on hiring and focus on keeping production closely tuned to sales
developments, but also maintained a guarded optimism about
market conditions.
"We really haven't seen any significant slowdown or decline
on the part of Sandvik," he said in a telephone interview.
"So this is more about the general uncertainty in the world
around Sandvik, especially the development in China and the
development in Europe, which is very uncertain right now."
RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS
The group's operating earnings rose to 4.21 billion crowns
($606.3 million) in the second quarter from a year-ago 3.56
billion to easily beat a mean forecast for 3.95 billion in a
Reuters poll of 18 analysts.
Sandvik said its order intake totalled 26.2 billion crowns
in the quarter versus a year-ago 25.4 billion, right in line
with expectations.
Its first-quarter results earlier this year were seen as a
sign the restructuring efforts had begun to bear fruit with
improving operating margins at the worst-performing units and
rapid progress in pushing through cost cuts.
"The implementation of the actions laid out in the new
strategy proceeded as planned, and in some cases even ahead of
plan, which ensured that profitability continued to develop
positively in the second quarter," the company said.
A two to three year goal set last year is to turn around two
of the group's five business areas - Materials Technology and
Construction - with a group-wide target for cutting costs by
about an annualised 1 billion crowns this year.
Sandvik said in April it had realised about half of the
savings. Faxander declined to give a figure for how much of the
savings had kicked in to date, saying only that a "big part" had
been implemented by the end of last month.
($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom. Editing by
Jane Merriman)