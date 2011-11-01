STOCKHOLM Nov 1 Swedish specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik posted on Tuesday a slightly bigger third-quarter core operating profit than expected and said uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions had increased.

Operating profit before goodwill write-down and restructuring costs stood at 3.38 billion crowns ($523 million) against 2.53 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.36 billion in Reuters poll of analysts.

Items affecting comparability totalled 1.7 billion crowns, against a forecast 1.9 billion.

"In light of the increasing sense of uncertainty as regards the macroeconomic conditions in the market, we are increasing the level of readiness to manage any weakening of the economy in forthcoming quarters," Sandvik said.

($1 = 6.466 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)