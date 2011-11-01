STOCKHOLM Nov 1 Swedish specialty steel and
tool maker Sandvik posted on Tuesday a slightly bigger
third-quarter core operating profit than expected and said
uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions had increased.
Operating profit before goodwill write-down and restructuring
costs stood at 3.38 billion crowns ($523 million) against 2.53
billion a year earlier and a mean forecast of 3.36 billion in
Reuters poll of analysts.
Items affecting comparability totalled 1.7 billion crowns,
against a forecast 1.9 billion.
"In light of the increasing sense of uncertainty as regards
the macroeconomic conditions in the market, we are increasing
the level of readiness to manage any weakening of the economy in
forthcoming quarters," Sandvik said.
($1 = 6.466 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)