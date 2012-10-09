STOCKHOLM Oct 9 Swedish engineering group
Sandvik has looked at a possible sale of its Sandvik
Materials Technology (SMT) business but decided not to proceed
with a deal, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
The comments came after a newspaper report that the
company's board had blocked a divestment of the unit, which has
lagged the group in terms of profitability for years and where
new management is leading a push to restructure the business.
"We have during this period evaluated some alternative
scenarios with an external party, but reached the conclusion
that there is no reason to proceed with this process," Sandvik
Information Director Jan Lissåker said.
"This means that there at present exist no plans to divest
Materials Technology, and that is a conclusion that the board
and executive management have reached jointly."
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; writing by Niklas Pollard)